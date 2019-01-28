Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is $0.94. Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $337,877.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $152,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,524. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,486,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after buying an additional 141,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 1,660,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 1,660,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,896,000 after buying an additional 2,185,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 955,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. 6,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,257. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

