Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Director Buys $249,761.45 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,185 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DAL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.01. 8,210,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,958,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,137,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,215 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,555,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,515,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,965,000 after purchasing an additional 267,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,881,000 after purchasing an additional 869,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

