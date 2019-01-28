DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc (XYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.19% of Xylem worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,404 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 629,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,317,000 after acquiring an additional 600,183 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,573.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 845,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Vertical Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

XYL stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 370,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,467. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

