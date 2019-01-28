DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Sunrun Inc (RUN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,813 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 881.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,517,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 701,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,664,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after acquiring an additional 618,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,664,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after acquiring an additional 618,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 26.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 31,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,159. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $204.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 141,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,219.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $89,951.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,259,424 shares of company stock valued at $45,864,201 and have sold 741,193 shares valued at $10,738,892. Insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

