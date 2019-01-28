DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRS. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Harris by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Harris by 2,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harris by 879.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harris stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $142.44. The stock had a trading volume of 506,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $175.50. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.17.

HRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.88.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

