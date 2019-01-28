DAPPSTER Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One DAPPSTER coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. DAPPSTER has a total market capitalization of $37,879.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00011154 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

DAPPSTER Coin Profile

DAPPSTER uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DAPPSTER’s official website is dlisk.com . DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAPPSTER Coin Trading

DAPPSTER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPPSTER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPPSTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

