Daimler AG (DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DDAIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Independent Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. 37,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,256. Daimler has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.45). Daimler had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.