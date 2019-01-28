Daimler AG (DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
DDAIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Independent Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th.
OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. 37,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,256. Daimler has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
