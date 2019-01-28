CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $521.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.78. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 142,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,123,386.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

