Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 308,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $14,502,393.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,777 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,798.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $148.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $179.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

