Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 159,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,247,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. 23,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/cubic-asset-management-llc-lowers-position-in-jefferies-financial-group-inc-jef.html.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.