Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up approximately 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Brunswick by 207.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 4,476.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

In other news, Director Manuel A. Fernandez purchased 13,235 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.09 per share, for a total transaction of $702,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,432.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph C. Stayer purchased 3,310 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $169,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,327.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,871. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/cubic-asset-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-brunswick-co-bc.html.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.