CubeSmart (CUBE) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.26% of CubeSmart worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 118.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 76,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,403,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 154,543 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $29.48 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $153.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.76 million. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

