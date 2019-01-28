CryptoCarbon Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $247,547.00 and $150.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.01911166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00200776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00202042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

