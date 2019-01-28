CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Holdings Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.07% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $30,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.20.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,933. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

