Credo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Credo has a total market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credo has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Credo token can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OTCBTC, Tidex and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.01889422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00195300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00201788 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo . The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BitMart, Tidex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

