Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Imperial Oil (IMO)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,436,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after buying an additional 1,281,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,778,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 405,925 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 688.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 407,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 355,437 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 301,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 257,605 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.