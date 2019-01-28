Cowen Trims NVIDIA (NVDA) Target Price to $215.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $265.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.13% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.94.

NVIDIA stock traded down $23.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.83. 54,725,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,815,973. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

