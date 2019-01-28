Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.24. 75,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,543. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz acquired 2,500 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,199.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Packham acquired 588 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $28,082.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,082.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,988 shares of company stock valued at $555,855 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barrington Research set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

