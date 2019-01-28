Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,565,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 84.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 90,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 144,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.4% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,269. The company has a market cap of $324.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/court-place-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-diebold-nixdorf-inc-dbd.html.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.