Court Place Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in Dell Inc. (DELL) Stock

Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DELL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 126,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cross Research assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

