Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 8 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CAAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of Corporacion America Airports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.50 million. Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 218.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

