Contrasting KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (KURRY) and Gulf Resources (GURE)

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gulf Resources does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 9.38% 10.53% 6.93% Gulf Resources -906.23% -2.54% -2.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and Gulf Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KURARAY CO LTD/ADR $4.61 billion 1.20 $477.05 million N/A N/A Gulf Resources $107.52 million 0.51 $7.95 million N/A N/A

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources.

Volatility & Risk

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and Gulf Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR beats Gulf Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses. Its Isoprene segment produces isoprene chemicals; thermoplastic elastomers; heat-resistant polyamide resins; liquid rubber as additive agent for automobile tires and others; and acrylic thermoplastic elastomers. The company's Functional Materials segment offers man made leather products; methacrylic resins for LCDs, automobile light covers, signboards, construction materials, and others; and dental materials for treating cavities. Its Fibers and Textile segment provides PVA fibers, which are reinforcing materials for cement, concrete, and others; non-woven fabrics for everyday goods, industrial products, and others; hook and loop fasteners for clothing, sporting goods, industrial materials, and others; and polyarylate fibers for rope, fishing net, and other industrial products. The company's Trading segment engages in the import, export, and wholesale of fibers and textiles, including polyester filaments and chemicals. Its Others segment offers membranes, activated carbons, and others. The company also engages in water purification, wastewater treatment, ballast water management system, and other businesses. Kuraray Co., Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals. The company's chemical products include hydroxyl guar gum, demulsified agent, corrosion inhibitor, bactericide, iron ion stabilizer, clay stabilizing agent, solid lubricants, polyether lubricant, bromopropane, chlorantraniliprole, remaining agent, enhanced mild paper expansion agent, chelant, tetramethylbenzidine, trimethylolpropane, lactic acid trimethylolpropane material, and Di Bromo Aldehyde, as well as by products, such as Sodium Methoxide, Hydrobroic Acid, Sodium Bromide. Gulf Resources, Inc. is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

