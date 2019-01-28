Contrasting Altair Engineering (ALTR) and MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

MiX Telematics pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Altair Engineering does not pay a dividend. MiX Telematics pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MiX Telematics has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and MiX Telematics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $333.33 million 6.51 -$99.40 million ($0.63) -48.95 MiX Telematics $144.81 million 2.31 $13.98 million $0.58 25.50

MiX Telematics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altair Engineering and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 4 0 2.57 MiX Telematics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.54%. MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -12.83% 13.76% 5.04% MiX Telematics 10.58% 13.30% 9.91%

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Altair Engineering on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.