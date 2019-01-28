Consensus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,674.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $22,674.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005871 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00021429 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00240312 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00014849 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00001868 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00039159 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,606,437,572 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.