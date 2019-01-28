Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.71 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/connecticut-wealth-management-llc-sells-2609-shares-of-vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv.html.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.