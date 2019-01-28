Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

JPS opened at $8.97 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $9.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

