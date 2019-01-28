Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 42,670 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Healthcare Services Group worth $60,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $32,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,701 shares of company stock worth $347,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

HCSG opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

