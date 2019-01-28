Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $55.99 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,010 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $55,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 346,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,014,000 after buying an additional 110,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $189.76 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $252.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $53,154.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $1,396,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,573,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,305 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

