Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 598,026 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,026 shares during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics comprises 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.29% of Douglas Dynamics worth $67,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after buying an additional 96,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.80 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $808.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Young bought 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $40,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

