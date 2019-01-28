Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,785,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,869,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,029,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CXO stock opened at $118.55 on Monday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $163.11. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy cxo” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.32.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

