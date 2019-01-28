Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $448,691.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,763.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $88,100.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $437,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $1,776,440. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 577,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

