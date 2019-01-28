Cimpress NV (CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce sales of $859.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.10 million and the highest is $871.60 million. Cimpress posted sales of $762.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Cimpress had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Cornelis David Arends bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.41 per share, with a total value of $45,764.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $91,134 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 164,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 90.9% in the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. 12,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,951. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

