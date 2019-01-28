CHINA RESOURES/ADR (CRPJY) and Portland General Electric (POR) Head to Head Survey

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get CHINA RESOURES/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 1 6 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $42.94, indicating a potential downside of 8.78%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 10.34% 9.05% 2.81%

Volatility & Risk

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.37 billion 1.06 $593.17 million $1.86 16.64 Portland General Electric $2.01 billion 2.09 $187.00 million $2.29 20.55

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,457 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 875,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the Portland/Salem metropolitan area of Oregon. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.