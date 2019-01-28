Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Stake Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,275 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chart Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 92,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

