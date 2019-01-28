Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Shares Sold by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,192,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,421,214 shares during the period. Cemex SAB de CV comprises 2.9% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $53,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 125,711,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,011,000 after acquiring an additional 543,765 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,540,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,086,000 after purchasing an additional 840,358 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 474.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,957,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,059,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

