Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $87.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

