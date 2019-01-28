Catenae Innovation PLC (LON:CTEA)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 207,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/catenae-innovation-ctea-trading-down-10.html.

Catenae Innovation Company Profile (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Catenae Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catenae Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.