CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.0154

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $10,348.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

