CareDx (CDNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of CDNA opened at $28.77 on Friday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 125.24% and a negative net margin of 113.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $2,937,602.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,324,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

