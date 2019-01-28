Camden Property Trust (CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.35 Million

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $243.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.12 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $229.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $953.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.85 million to $955.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $978.37 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.35. 9,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $95.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $202,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 63,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $5,965,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,913.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,849 shares of company stock worth $9,961,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 276,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 113,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after buying an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

