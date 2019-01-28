Cabbage (CAB) Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Cabbage (CURRENCY:CAB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Cabbage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cabbage has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cabbage has a total market cap of $4,900.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cabbage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cabbage

Cabbage (CRYPTO:CAB) uses the hashing algorithm. Cabbage’s total supply is 10,499,996 coins. Cabbage’s official website is www.cabbage.tech . Cabbage’s official Twitter account is @cabbagetech

Buying and Selling Cabbage

Cabbage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cabbage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cabbage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cabbage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

