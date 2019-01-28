Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (TSCO) PT at $91.50

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 331.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 439.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

