Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (TSCO) PT at $91.50

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.59.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 331.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 439.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
