Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) PT at $44.33

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several research firms have commented on TBPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.89. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 505.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

