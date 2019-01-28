Brokerages Set Ternium SA (TX) Target Price at $38.00

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Banco Santander downgraded Ternium to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Santander downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. Ternium has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Ternium by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.