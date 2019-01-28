Brokerages Set ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Target Price at $75.80

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.37. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $87.75.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 36.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 6,892.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 205,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 202,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

