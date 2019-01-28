Brokerages Set GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) PT at $26.40

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAF. Vertical Group cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,015,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000.

EAF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 25,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,594. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.50 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 160.94% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

