Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) PT at $19.65

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura set a $17.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.34 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,847.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

