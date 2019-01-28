Brokerages Expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) to Post -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Portola Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The company’s revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

PTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 64,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $1,195,096.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,626,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter.

PTLA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 80,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,202. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.89. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.