Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.27 per share, with a total value of $30,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,589.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,035,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,252,000 after purchasing an additional 751,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,429,000 after purchasing an additional 624,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,429,000 after purchasing an additional 624,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3,641.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 460,545 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 476,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,916. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

