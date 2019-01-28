Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 7,295 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Guess? by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,112.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GES traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.89. 38,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

